GameStop claims to „have your back” as the PS5 price increases

Today, following yesterday’s announcement that Sony Interactive Entertainment would be increasing the price of its PS5 console family, retailers seem to be using it as a marketing beat. At least two popular console retailers, Walmart and GameStop, have shared social media posts addressing the change. GameStop even decided to help consumers out, at least a little bit, initially spotted by the PlayStation subreddit. GameStop even went so far as to say “take that $50 back,” in a post shared on social media. Though, don’t get too excited just yet.

Console retailers respond to PlayStation price increase, and surprisingly have your back

The announced price increase, shared yesterday on the PlayStation Blog, suggested an increase in price for the base PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 5 Digital, and the PlayStation 5 Pro. Remember, at least the base PS5 is a five-year-old console, and it doesn’t seem like the suggested price will drop anytime soon. Much like how the original Nintendo Switch just went up in price after eight years of staying steady. The days of console prices dropping mid-way through the generation seem long past.

The new price for PS5 consoles is only a “suggested retail price,” meaning that neither GameStop nor Walmart has to increase the price. From GameStop’s post: “Get an Extra $50 when you trade-in any PS4, XB1, XB Series, or Switch towards the purchase of a new PS5 console.” I don’t know about you, but isn’t GameStop notorious for not giving consumers much in return for trade-ins? Still, it is a nice gesture. Oh wait, according to the fine print at the bottom of the image, “Offer valid through 8.23.25.” So, GameStop has your back, but only for two days. The suggested price increase goes into effect today, or 8.21.25.

Meanwhile, Walmart’s post comes from its Canadian account. Unless you live near the border, this likely won’t be of much help to U.S. residents, who are primarily affected by this suggested price increase. But at least they took a cheeky shot at PlayStation by posting: “Meanwhile, in Canada…” As a side note, it’s crazy to me that this is being promoted as part of a “Back to School” sale. Maybe I just grew up in a different time, but the idea of a kid getting a PlayStation 5 just as school starts seems wild to me.

Users on Reddit and other social platforms were quick to call out the reality of the situation. On Reddit, the top comment reads: “‘Respond’ is a strong word here… ‘Marketing opportunity’ as [a] chance to capitalize on some [people] rushing to buy the PS5 is a better word.” In response to GameStop’s post, one user wrote: “I worked at GameStop, this is one of their biggest scams,” while another joked: “So $55 total?” pointing out how GameStop is well known for offering players little in return for trade-in hardware.

So, if you’re interested in buying a PlayStation 5 sometime soon, it doesn’t look like you’ll actually be getting a deal. For now, consumers will either have to eat the cost themselves or try to wait it out. But neither option looks very appealing.