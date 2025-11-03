„Prices should have dropped, but they haven't.” Tim Cain says corporations pocketed players' money saved on digital games

The prices of games have been a topic of much discussion recently. Companies are gradually pushing the limits further, and people are pretty vocal about their dissatisfaction. In some cases, this has even had a noticeable effect. A great example of this is The Outer Worlds 2.

However, this doesn't mean that every developer supports this approach. Tim Cain, co-creator of Fallout, has spoken quite firmly about the savings that have resulted from the digitization of the gaming industry.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the developer addressed the topic of savings and conveniences brought about by the gradual shift away from physical versions of games. He admitted that switching to digital releases made distribution easier and gave more time to polish the games. However, he also pointed out that not having to move production to physical media helped companies cut down on production costs. The savings didn't end up benefiting the players.

It's cheaper for everyone. It's less costly. "Theoretically," prices should have dropped, but that hasn't happened.

Of course, Cain also talked about people saying that the costs of making games are going up. According to him, these increases were smaller than the profits resulting from the shift to digital releases. It's pretty clear what this all means – big companies got even richer at the expense of the players. Of course, it's hard to say whether this was actually the case. After all, it's just the opinion of one creator.