“To this day seriously dislikes me.” 51 years ago, Sylvester Stallone got a very famous actor fired from a movie

Before Sylvester Stallone had his biggest breakthrough in his career, which was the role of Rocky Balboa, he previously starred in the film The Lords of Flatbush, after being spotted by an agent while performing in a play to which a friend had invited him. The agent decided that Stallone was perfect for the lead role in the production by Martin Davidson and Stephen F. Verona.

It was on the set of this movie that he came into conflict with another actor, ultimately leading to his dismissal, as director chose Sylvester Stallone over the other actor, since he couldn't have both.

The Rocky star spoke about his conflict with Richard Gere during an interview with Ain't It Cool. The actors couldn't find common ground from the very beginning.

Yeah, the original part of Chico, which was played by Perry King, was originally supposed to be played by Richard Gere, but we never hit it off. He would strut around in his oversized motorcycle jacket like he was the baddest knight at the round table. One day, during an improv, he grabbed me (we were simulating a fight scene) and got a little carried away. I told him in a gentle fashion to lighten up, but he was completely in character and impossible to deal with.

However, another situation, which Stallone recalled during an interview, sealed Chico's actor fate. It took place during a lunch break, when the Rocky star lost his temper and punched Richard Gere.

Then we were rehearsing at Coney Island and it was lunchtime, so we decided to take a break, and the only place that was warm was in the backseat of a Toyota. I was eating a hotdog and he climbs in with a half a chicken covered in mustard with grease nearly dripping out of the aluminum wrapper. I said, “That thing is going to drip all over the place.” He said, “Don’t worry about it.” I said, “If it gets on my pants you’re gonna know about it.” He proceeds to bite into the chicken and a small, greasy river of mustard lands on my thigh. I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car.

It then became clear that the two men would not get along. Stallone had no intention of appearing in the same movie as Richard Gere, so he gave the director an ultimatum – he had to choose one of them. And he chose Stallone, and Gere was given his walking papers. According to Stallone, Gere “to this day seriously dislikes him.”

