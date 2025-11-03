Microsoft Windows update mistake should be solved now. The most annoying bug is gone

It is not uncommon that small, yet irritating bugs are often the hardest to fix. It can be a matter of priorities, but also complexity of seemingly easy to solve problems, as well as issues with reliably reproducing such scenarios. It is already difficult when it comes to video games, but operating systems are a whole different beast. You can dislike Windows and its environment, but it’s the most popular PC OS on the market and hundreds of millions of people rely on it daily. To keep it safe and up-to-date, Microsoft pushes out regular updates, which often require restarting the machine to be correctly applied. However, there is, or actually was, a bug related to this functionality that has been with us around a decade – choosing “update and shut down” option wasn’t turning off the PC at all, instead it was booting it again to login screen. No more, as this mistake has been finally dealt with.

Update and shut down fixed on Windows 11

Keeping an operating system up-to-date, secure and feature-rich is not an easy feat. Of course, we can argue that Microsoft is not going in the right direction with Windows 11, focusing heavily on the use of AI, implementing it whenever possible and dreaming about an experience when use of mouse and keyboard is a thing of the past, but while looking into the future, it is easy to forget about old bugs that need a fix. At least one of such pesky problems has been solved with the most recent Windows version 25H2 update where after clicking “update and shut down” button in start menu, the OS would for some reason ignore the request and restart back to login screen, regardless.

The issue of malfunctioning behavior of the “update and shut down” button is allegedly one of the most reported bugs of Microsoft’s OS and now has been addressed, as we can read from Windows 11 Insider Preview notes. Many users might have disregarded this problem thinking that they have actually clicked on “update and restart” and moved on with their day, but some can find it really disruptive, especially when it comes to laptops, which rely on battery life. Owners of those devices could have been unpleasantly surprised by a running machine after letting it update during the night and asking to shut down immediately after. The reason for the underlying root cause has not been shared, so it’s hard to tell exactly what has caused this problem.

Many people do not like how intrusive Windows updates can be, so having sorted even one aspect that made them unreliable is good news and a step in the right direction. Without a doubt, though, Microsoft has a lot more to fix and ameliorate with their operating system. We shall see if the AI era which is upon us will bring any further breakthroughs in this regard.