Third GTA 6 trailer tomorrow? Take-Two investor meeting coming up, and fans comment on Rockstar's seemingly subtle actions

GTA 6 has not been delayed (yet), contrary to rumors, and $100 for the game is said to be a fair price. At least that's what the actor from the earlier games thinks.

The new Grand Theft Auto is undoubtedly the most anticipated game not only of the year but of the decade. No other production generates as much interest as the next title from Rockstar Games.

A side effect of this interest is the intense reactions from players to any news about GTA 6. We saw this before the game's official announcement, and after the first and second trailers, too, when fans were so desperate they started speculating and looking for teasers even on the Moon.

Disappearing release date

Another example of this was the posts accompanying the discovery by players that the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI had supposedly disappeared from the official site. "Supposedly," because some people noticed that after its redesign (including the addition of a new logo), the date was merely moved to a less visible place (via Reddit).

Nevertheless, even after this clarification, some fans were concerned. Why, they wrote, would Rockstar quietly move this important info out of sight unless they're gearing up for another delay?

For now, it's better to consider such speculations as another sign of desperation (or even psychosis) from players who have been waiting over 12 years for the new GTA. Of course, there's always a chance the release could get delayed again, but just moving the date further down the page and still showing it in big letters doesn't really confirm anything.

GTA 6 trailer 3 this week?

Rockstar Games itself might soon put an end to the speculations. Since last week, there have been rumors about the release of new material from GTA 6. Although many of these speculations stem from typical fan theories, the fact remains that a conversation with investors about the financial results of Take-Two Interactive is scheduled for November 6th.

So, it's possible that before this event, Rockstar might drop something new about "GTA 6." Rumors suggest a presentation of the weather system, and some people think pre-orders might kick off either in January 2026 or even this month to catch the holiday shopping rush. (Not that GTA 6 needs such support, which cannot be said for the competition).

Let's emphasize once again: for now, these are just speculations. Not the first and certainly not the last, unless the developer lays all the cards on the table.

$100 a "fair" price for "practically several games"

GTA 6 is attracting attention for another reason – its price. In recent years, game prices have shot up, especially for big AAA titles. Some players and experts are even predicting that the next Grand Theft Auto might be the first game to hit the $100 mark.

To be fair, many people don't believe in this grim scenario, especially since even attempts to introduce a "mere" $80 pricing for high-budget titles have met with resistance from players. The publisher has only assured that the game's price will be "fair," but in the context of the "Wild West" prevailing in the gaming market, some players are concerned about what "fair" means in the context of the biggest release of the decade.

Looks like at least one person thinks the answer might be 100 bucks. Jay Klaitz, who voiced Lester Crest in GTA 5, stated in an interview with The Escapist magazine (via Insider Gaming) that Grand Theft Auto 6 began development right after the release of the fifth installment, and the effort put into the game would justify even a $100 price tag.

I mean, GTA V was so heavy on the mocap. I assume that GTA VI will be the same way, and these games take so long to make. Years and years and years. It's not like they've just been hanging out, chilling and then just started doing the work last year. They finished GTA V and then started on GTA VI more or less immediately thereafter. This takes forever and as we saw with GTA V, the game will come out and there will be other versions, there will be downloadable content, it will be online. You're almost buying multiple games when you buy the one. I would also like to see it made more accessible to more fans so I get that side of the argument too to make it affordable for folks. That's cool too. Maybe there's like a way to split the difference, but I share the sentiment that this game warrants that price tag.