Xbox Game Pass has lined up two games for November 25. One of them is a highly rated action RPG

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass subscribers have access to two new games. One is a brand-new release, while the other is a heart-wrenching RPG from Don’t Nod Entertainment.
According to the schedule from November 18th, Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users, can check out two new games today. These are the warmly received RPG, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and the debuting today, Kill It With Fire 2, the second installment in a series of humorous action games focused on spider extermination.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a creation of the studio Don't Nod, released in February 2024, and has received high ratings from players and industry media (it has "very positive" reviews on Steam). The story's about a ghost hunter and his late wife, who sticks around as a spirit to help him break a curse on a village. Together, they try to figure out how to lift the curse so he can either let her rest in peace or maybe even bring her back to life.
Kill It With Fire 2 isn't about tugging at your heartstrings; it's all about fast-paced action, letting you battle spiders in all sorts of places and time periods. We eliminate the insects using a wide range of weapons, from frying pans and flamethrowers to rotary cannons, lasers, and explosives. The game is dropping today (version 1.0) not just on Xbox Series X/S and PC, but also on PlayStation 5. Below you will find the PC system requirements.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
