Xbox Game Pass has lined up two games for November 25. One of them is a highly rated action RPG

According to the schedule from November 18th, Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users, can check out two new games today. These are the warmly received RPG, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and the debuting today, Kill It With Fire 2, the second installment in a series of humorous action games focused on spider extermination.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a creation of the studio Don't Nod, released in February 2024, and has received high ratings from players and industry media (it has "very positive" reviews on Steam). The story's about a ghost hunter and his late wife, who sticks around as a spirit to help him break a curse on a village. Together, they try to figure out how to lift the curse so he can either let her rest in peace or maybe even bring her back to life.

Kill It With Fire 2 isn't about tugging at your heartstrings; it's all about fast-paced action, letting you battle spiders in all sorts of places and time periods. We eliminate the insects using a wide range of weapons, from frying pans and flamethrowers to rotary cannons, lasers, and explosives. The game is dropping today (version 1.0) not just on Xbox Series X/S and PC, but also on PlayStation 5. Below you will find the PC system requirements.

Kill It With Fire 2 – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz RAM: 4 GB Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GTX 760 Storage: 4 GB Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Kill It With Fire 2 – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Quad Core 2.4 GHz RAM: 4 GB Graphics: 3 GB GeForce GTX 1060 Storage: 4 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit