One mechanic you must be aware of when building a city in Anno 117. You won't get far without it

The right layout of your city in Anno 117 is the key to your success. To achieve economic stability, you must know the effects of buildings.
Economic efficiency is one of the main tasks you will encounter in Anno 117. The area effects of certain buildings, which increase or decrease the stats of all structures within their range, play a significant role in achieving it. To succeed, you must learn to optimally plan the layout of the city to cover as much of it as possible with positive effects. In this text, you will learn how to effectively plan the city and optimally place residential buildings.
Many buildings in the game have special effects that cover a certain area. These effects have a huge impact on your economy. For example, the market gives each building within its range a +1 to earnings. A market placed in the right location can thus cover dozens of buildings at once, drastically increasing your income. The same applies to, for instance, guard buildings, which provide bonuses to health, happiness, or fire safety. Utilizing the effects of these buildings is therefore essential to achieving economic self-sufficiency.
Residential buildings are the most susceptible to both positive and negative effects. Since it is in your interest to build as many of them as possible, they will constitute the largest part of your settlement. You must carefully connect them with roads, because if the road leading from a house to a special building is too long, the special building will not affect the house even if it is within range. Therefore, we recommend building adjacent residential mini-districts with dimensions of 2x3 houses and surrounding them with streets. You can build special buildings in the middle of these districts or on the side – thanks to symmetrically arranged and dense streets, their effects will reach a significant number of houses.
Some buildings emit negative effects around them – for example, charcoal kilns impose a massive -3 penalty to fire safety for each nearby building. This means you should place these buildings away from residential districts. You may have to build long roads and separate warehouses for goods, but avoiding huge penalties to attributes is worth the extra effort.
Author: Filip Melzacki
English Philology student. Has been working at Gamepressure since 2020. He started in the Encyclopedia, in the following years he moved to the translation department, and then to the Guides. A fan of indie games, RPGs, tactical games and platformers. In his free time, he sings and swims. He still dreams of a DnD campaign that could recreate the magic of his first one.
