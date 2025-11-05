Red Dead Redemption 3 „probably will happen.” However, the series creator says it will be a sad event

I'm sure many players would love to hear from Rockstar Games that they're working on Red Dead Redemption 3. However, at least one person would not be pleased with such an announcement—Dan Houser, the co-founder of the company responsible for the Grand Theft Auto series and a former employee (he left in 2020), who served as the Executive Director and writer during the creation of RDR and RDR 2.

Houser recently gave an almost 3-hour interview to Lex Fridman. In the chat, the creator talked about the "American vibe" of the GTA and Fallout series, some Rockstar projects that never saw the light of day, and the behind-the-scenes of making the cowboy series. He also explained why a potential third installment of the Wild West story is not a good idea.

Each of the [Grand Theft Auto] games was kind of a standalone story. It's not quite the same. I think it probably would be, in some ways, sadder if someone continued on Red Dead, because it was a cohesive two-game arc. That might be more sad to hear someone working on that.

The second installment of RDR is a prequel to the first game and presents the world from the perspective of Arthur Morgan, who belongs to Dutch's gang along with John Marston, the protagonist of the original from 2010.

Houser reluctantly summarized that RDR 3 will "probably be made" anyway, as the franchise is huge, and due to his departure, he no longer has any say in the matter. Rockstar is currently polishing GTA 6 , so the potential third installment is on the back burner. But who knows? Maybe the developers will dive into that after releasing their latest game, thus delighting fans and disappointing Dan Houser.