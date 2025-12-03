Reddit users may have discovered why Baldur's Gate 3 has no short companions

Apparently, D&D has an in-world reason why Mind Flayers, like the ones in Baldur's Gate 3, would choose to avoid shorter humanoids like Gnomes and Dwarves.
Larian Studio’s 2023 Game of the Year winner, Baldur’s Gate 3, is undoubtedly an incredible masterpiece, but many players have wondered why there are no short companions. BG3 is based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition ruleset, which features several iconic playable character species, such as Halfling, Dwarf, and Gnome, all of which are also playable in the game, but never come up as a companion character. The modding community for Baldur’s Gate 3 is legendary, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if someone might have added this somehow, but some players may have come across a reasoning based on existing D&D lore.
Apparently, according to the D&D adventure book, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, something “can go awry” when Mind Flayers infect a Gnome with a tadpole. According to the book (which, as a true D&D nerd, I was able to pull from my shelf of books), “For reasons unknown, ceremorphosis can go awry when an illithid tadpole is implanted in the brain of a gnome.” Most of the companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 share the same fate as the player, infected by a Mind Flayer parasite that threatens to turn them into one of the tentacle-faced creatures. If the Mind Flayers were aware of these issues with Gnomes, that could explain why they chose to avoid all Gnomes, as well as other shorter humanoids, thus making it rare to find one of these in a Mind Flayer vessel.
Apparently, there are three possible outcomes when a Mind Flayer tadpole infects a Gnome. First, both host and parasite will perish. Second, it will go awry, creating a Gnome Squidling. This is “a deformed mind flayer with weak, spindly limbs and oversized tentacles. It relies on levitation to keep its body aloft and uses its tentacles like legs…” But finally, “when the processed is warped only slightly…” it can create a Gnome Ceremorph, which is essentially a Mind Flayer but the size of a Gnome. Amazingly, this version of the outcome also “retains fragmented memories of its previous life” that allow it to speak Gnomish as well as keep its “propensity for invention.”
The Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit had a lot of fun with the images of these two creatures, calling them “cute” and “adorable.” Users wrote comments such as, “Aww, give the little fella some brains,” and “It can have some brains. As a treat.” The Squidling is apparently so dangerous that “most mind flayers destroy squidlings on sight…” but Reddit users clearly have difficulty looking past its huge puppy-dog eyes.
For more insights into your favorite games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find a direct feed of the latest releases, news, and updates in the world of video games.
Of course, there is a more realistic explanation for why Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have short companions, as one user explains, “The more realistic explanation is that cutscenes and animations are kind of a pain to make fit for all sizes.” Having all companions be of a similar size and appearance likely saves a lot of development time, which Larian already spent many years on. This could explain why Larian abandoned what sounds like an incredible idea early in development: “a halfling werewolf bard…,” which appears in datamining, according to one Reddit user.
The lack of halfling, dwarf, or gnome companions is disappointing, especially if one of them could be a werewolf. Since Larian has said they won’t be working on the next Baldur’s Gate title, there may never be an opportunity to remedy this. But at least in my next tabletop D&D game, I can create my own halfling werewolf bard character.
0
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
Reddit users call for a way to hide Steam games that used AI, but its a complex issue
Hollow Knight: Silksong devs may skip the Game Awards, say they are „safe” becasue of Expedition 33
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily