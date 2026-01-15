70 billion dollars down the drain. Meta pulls plug on Reality Labs, and a thousand people lose their jobs

Meta is cutting back investment in VR. The department dealing with it is facing major layoffs, and three studios will be closed.
According to GamerTag VR on YouTube, Meta not only closed the studios but also canceled a special VR edition of Harry Potter adventures being developed by the Skydance team. Moreover, the cuts affected the studio Camouflaj, responsible for Batman: Arkham Shadow. As a result, the studio had to let some people go and stop working on some secret projects.
Probably even Mark Zuckerberg is starting to doubt that the metaverse will actually happen. This is clearly demonstrated by the recently announced mass layoffs in the VR gaming department of Meta.
These reports are just another example of how disastrous the metaverse has turned out to be. Mark Zuckerberg believed so strongly that it would be the future of the Internet that he renamed the entire company from Facebook to Meta. However, this initiative never took off. Since 2020, the Reality Labs division has incurred over $70 billion in losses.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
