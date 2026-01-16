Resident Evil Requiem takes a risk that could define the future of the series. New gameplay showcase heralds a mix of the best installments

The release of Resident Evil Requiem is happening next month, so Capcom is trying to hype things up a bit. Last night, a Resident Evil Showcase took place, where new gameplay footage was presented, and additional information was shared.

You can find the official video on Capcom's YouTube channel.

Best installments in one

At the very beginning, the game's director, Koshi Nakanishi, admitted that Requiem would combine several different installments of the series into one. The segments where we play as Grace are meant to resemble what we know from RE2 or RE7. This means less ammunition, tighter spaces, more terrifying enemies, and generally a greater sense of horror. Shooting won't always be the best option, and often it will be better to simply sneak around.

On the other hand, the stages where we play as Leon are expected to be more like those from RE4. We can anticipate action full of tension, which is logical given the experience of the American agent. His equipment will include an axe, which will be used to parry attacks. The director of Requiem also assured that the developers have focused heavily on improving the shooting system. The key thing is where we decide to aim on the body, and we can pick up weapons dropped by defeated enemies.

The item crafting system has been expanded and is intended to be similar to what we know from RE2. The creators have added special "injectors," which require the blood of defeated zombies to create. In the video, you can see Grace using it to kill an enemy with one strike after sneaking up on them.

The game will offer three difficulty modes: standard (modern), which will likely be the default mode for most players; standard (classic), where special tapes are needed to save the game; and casual, offering features such as aim assist.

Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27 on PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. During the showcase, it was revealed that the title will also be available on GeForce Now.