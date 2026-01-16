Resident Evil Requiem takes a risk that could define the future of the series. New gameplay showcase heralds a mix of the best installments

A preview of Resident Evil Requiem revealed new gameplay details. Depending on the protagonist played, the game is expected to offer experiences familiar from different installments of the series.
The release of Resident Evil Requiem is happening next month, so Capcom is trying to hype things up a bit. Last night, a Resident Evil Showcase took place, where new gameplay footage was presented, and additional information was shared.
You can find the official video on Capcom's YouTube channel.
At the very beginning, the game's director, Koshi Nakanishi, admitted that Requiem would combine several different installments of the series into one. The segments where we play as Grace are meant to resemble what we know from RE2 or RE7. This means less ammunition, tighter spaces, more terrifying enemies, and generally a greater sense of horror. Shooting won't always be the best option, and often it will be better to simply sneak around.
On the other hand, the stages where we play as Leon are expected to be more like those from RE4. We can anticipate action full of tension, which is logical given the experience of the American agent. His equipment will include an axe, which will be used to parry attacks. The director of Requiem also assured that the developers have focused heavily on improving the shooting system. The key thing is where we decide to aim on the body, and we can pick up weapons dropped by defeated enemies.
The item crafting system has been expanded and is intended to be similar to what we know from RE2. The creators have added special "injectors," which require the blood of defeated zombies to create. In the video, you can see Grace using it to kill an enemy with one strike after sneaking up on them.
The game will offer three difficulty modes: standard (modern), which will likely be the default mode for most players; standard (classic), where special tapes are needed to save the game; and casual, offering features such as aim assist.
Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27 on PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. During the showcase, it was revealed that the title will also be available on GeForce Now.
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
ARC Raiders devs admit they're pushing the limits of performance. Still, they're working on even bigger maps
„Remember, we didn't want this.” The dream of Bully Online is over. The project has been killed, and the trail leads to Rockstar
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy