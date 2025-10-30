Rockstar may have just provided definitive proof that a third GTA 6 trailer is just around the corner

Since the release of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the entire industry has been abuzz with the upcoming project from Rockstar Games. Both the media and fans are constantly on the lookout for new information about the most anticipated game of the decade. Unfortunately, Rockstar isn't really known for sharing the details.

So far, we have only received two trailers, and yet the game's release is scheduled for May 2026. It's no wonder that every change around the GTA brand evokes huge emotions.

This time, the spark that ignited the community was the update of the official Rockstar Games website. The updated page now features characters from GTA 6 and a direct link to the second trailer. That was enough to kick off a wave of online speculation about the upcoming third trailer.

Source: Rockstar Games.

Rockstar just completely overhauled their website's entire look. GTA 6 Trailer 3 is 100% coming pretty soon, then we'll finally get gameplay trailers in 2026, wrote content creator Synth Potato on X.

Under his post, fans were quick to comment that they'd rather see some gameplay footage instead of yet another story trailer. Synth Potato, however, tempers expectations – according to him, such a scenario is unlikely because Rockstar usually showcases gameplay only 2–3 months before the release.

So is the third trailer for GTA 6 really just around the corner? Time will tell, but looking at Rockstar's history, every change, even a minor one, on the studio's website can serve a specific purpose.