18 days. That's how long, according to players, Battlefield 6 retained its classic character before it started to turn into CoD

Not so long ago, the creators of Battlefield 6 wrote that their latest shooter is meant to be a "brutal, reality-based" game. The first Season really challenged that idea, and a lot of people started criticizing and boycotting the direction it was heading. Battlefield 6 is starting to feel a lot like Call of Duty, which it was supposedly trying to be different from.

Will it not get any better?

What did the creators do to get under the players' skin like that? For example, they introduced a Battle Royale mode disliked by older fans, overly vibrant skins, and the new map's size was not impressive. They've also introduced some CS-style matches, and of course, there's a battle pass too, which is pretty much a staple in gaming these days.

In short, they fit too much into contemporary shooter trends and fashions, which definitely (according to fans) doesn't align with the philosophy of standing on their own feet. Players are so frustrated that they don't see a future for Battlefield anymore. They're basically giving up on the game, saying the last 18 days were the best it has ever had.

Fans probably feel betrayed because a lot of them had already been warning others to be careful about preordering the game. After a successful presentation and an open beta period, their vigilance was weakened; now it seems that EA acted dishonestly by selling them a vision of Battlefield that they ultimately didn't intend to adhere to.

Man, I feel bad for everyone who grew/growing up in a gaming culture after Steam and most of the current infrastructure started to be implemented. Y'all never got to enjoy BF2 in its glory. It was hype, no hand holding, huge maps, varied maps on top of that, 6 player squads, commander mode (when commander was a player in game (...) or you just didn't play the game for a round). Team switching, pings were helpful, the UI was good. I'd kill for the DICE that added features to the game instead of stripping out and streamlining everything into oblivion. - Kal_Akoda

Y'all trusted EA? - Jesper537

They kept it grounded long enough for the refund eligibility to expire. - GingerManBitch

Evolution instead of revolution? According to the fans, at the moment it seems more like a decline. It looks like the devs will really have to make an effort in the next Season to regain the trust of the community.

