Battlefield: RedSec impresses with its performance, but is heavily criticized on Steam. BF6 players are complaining about three things

On October 28th, EA DICE officially launched RedSec, a free battle royale mode (and more) that runs alongside Battlefield 6. The new game is aiming to compete with big names like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG. Although its launch wasn't without controversy, the title boasts impressive performance.

RedSec surprises with its performance

RedSec lets 100 players jump into a massive map called Fort Lyndon, with the classic shrinking battlefield that you'd expect from this kind of genre. Apart from many other elements, performance has come under the players' scrutiny. When comments about the server refresh rate (30 Hz) emerged, David Sirland, the lead producer of Battlefield, addressed the issue.

[RedSec runs] at 60 Hz for the final fight. If you make it there. Also, I'd argue our 30 Hz beats most of the competition baselines too, wrote Sirland on X.

Turns out, it's not just empty bragging. For comparison, Apex Legends originally ran at 20 Hz, while Warzone 2.0 hovers around 20-24 Hz. Hitting 30 Hz right off the bat with 100 players in one game instance is pretty impressive.

Pros are hard to find

Despite the technical success, it's hard to talk about enthusiasm among players. On Steam, RedSec has already gathered over 1600 reviews, which result in a "mostly negative" reception (only 39% are positive opinions). Looking at the comments, there are three main complaints that stand out:

no solo mode – players complain that they cannot play alone or disable automatic partner matchmaking; unreadable interface – some users criticize the UI, claiming it resembles a microtransaction store straight out of Call of Duty; forced battle royale challenges in basic mode – Battlefield 6 fans are not happy that RedSec challenges are present in standard multiplayer.

However, there is also a positive aspect. Many players praise the Fort Lyndon map – vast, full of flanks and points of interest. What's interesting, some people are saying that this kind of map should also be included in the base version of Battlefield 6.

