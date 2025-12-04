Rumor has it that Discord is trying to deal with its memory leak issue. But calling it a “fix” might be a stretch

Discord was launched about a decade ago, originally designed for gaming communities at a time when voice-chat tools like Skype or TeamSpeak were often unreliable, laggy, or complicated. The platform aimed to be fast, free, and easy to use, combining text, voice, and later video chat all in one place. Today, it’s a go-to platform for nearly every player base. However, like any platform, it’s not without its flaws, and while Discord continues to work on improvements, this time around, it doesn’t really fix the problem.

Discord’s “fix” for memory leaks isn’t quite what you think

Discord is trying to tackle memory leaks, but it’s more of a “turn it off and on again” approach than a real fix. A memory leak happens when an app keeps using more and more RAM without letting it go, which can slow down or even crash your PC – and Discord has had a reputation for this for years.

Instead of actually solving the problem, they’re testing a feature that keeps an eye on how much RAM the app is using. If it hits 4 GB while you’re away from your computer, it will automatically restart to free up memory.

So technically, it doesn’t fix the underlying issue, it just restarts the app when it gets too heavy. On the bright side, it won’t do this while you’re in a call.

Not too long ago, Discord ran into an even bigger issue than memory leaks. A hacker got hold of some users’ data through a third-party support vendor, affecting anyone who had reached out to Discord’s Support or Trust & Safety teams.