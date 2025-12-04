„The rebirth of historical Total War” Total War: Medieval 3 announced

Today, Creative Assembly has announced Total War: Medieval 3 in a brand-new trailer. The trailer is brief, only about a minute and a half, and only promises that the new real-time strategy game is “in early development.” So far, there is not even a glimpse at gameplay, just a handful of monarchs depicting various strategies for world domination. The latest game in this specific series, Total War: Medieval 2, was released in 2006, so next year will be the 20th anniversary of that game. Even this year, fans have been updating mods for this game, so there is still a strong audience eager to try a new entry in the series.

Total War: Medieval 3 announced in new live-action trailer

In a blog post on the Total War website, the Game Director, Pawel Wojs, answered some important questions to set expectations for this game. This is interesting timing, as with recent updates and hopes for games like The Elder Scrolls 6, fans have been asking developers to stop announcing games years before release. But, that seems to be just what Creative Assembly is doing, and they even admit as much in the blog post, with Wojs writing, “Right now, the game is in early pre-production, so think about it being years away, rather than months… We have never talked about one of our games this early on in pre-development before… we will have to expect bumps and bruises along the way, so please bear with us as we find our rhythm.” The team wants to take the fanbase along for the development journey, but only time will tell if fans have the patience for it.

If you’re a fan of this series, you may find yourself wondering, “Why now?” Why wait 20 years to start working on a sequel? What has changed? Thankfully, the welcome blog post also answers this. According to Wojs, a big factor is “Warcore – the next evolution of our game engine.” Wojs describes it as “unlike anything we’ve worked with before…” But it’s not the only factor; they also wanted to make sure they had brought together the right team. Wojs himself explains that he worked on Total War: Medieval 2 almost twenty years ago and says “…it’s beyond my wildest dreams that I get to lead the team bringing its sequel to life.” The blog promises that Creative Assembly has brought together “a team with decades of experience and a deep understanding of what makes historical strategy so compelling.”

This team appears very ambitious about Total War: Medieval 3. In the description of the announcement trailer, they write: “This isn’t just a sequel; it’s the rebirth of historical Total War.” The blog post describes Medieval 3 as “the definitive Total War sandbox set within the Medieval world…” and will “be the ultimate ‘What if?’ game where you can alter the course of history.”

The team promises regular updates as development progresses, so we will have to keep an eye out for them. But they do add, “We still have work to do before we can show you the game in its early state…” so patience will be an essential part of this journey.