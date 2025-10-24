Six games will leave PS Plus in November 2025. Here are the titles known so far that will disappear from Extra and Premium

Recently, we learned about the first game that's gonna be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers in November. Today, however, we have a list of games that will leave the catalog on November 18th. Among them are some high-profile titles.

Games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on November 18th

According to GamePro, the following games will be removed from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on November 18th:

  1. Battlefield V;
  2. Digimon Survive;
  3. Football Manager 2024 Console;
  4. Like a Dragon: Ishin!
  5. Synapse;
  6. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.

As you can see, the list of six games prepared to "depart" from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium is diverse. Each of them deserves attention, although they target different groups of players.

Battlefield V is, of course, a World War II first-person shooter, Digimon Survive is a visual novel set in the titular universe, Football Manager 2024 Console allows us to test our skills as football team managers, Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes us to feudal Japan, Synapse is an FPS designed with VR sets in mind, and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is a wild ride, like almost everything overseen by Suda51.

