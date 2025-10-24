Hades 2's first major post-release update takes on an ending that not everyone enjoyed

The first major post-launch update for Hades 2 won't completely change the controversial ending, but it will significantly improve it.

Exactly one month after the release of the first sequel in the history of Supergiant Games, the developers have finally released a larger update (following an earlier hotfix at the beginning of the month). For now, it's just in a test version (a preview), but they've already shared the full list of changes coming to H2 with this update.

Patch 1 includes typical fixes, such as balance changes to blessings and boons, as well as adjustments to interactions between various upgrades. The devs have also eliminated certain glitches in level designs and audiovisual elements, along with a number of major and minor bugs.

However, the developers didn't limit themselves to just balance and technical aspects. Patch 1 also introduces new events and graphics related to the true ending of Hades 2. Fans had some issues with that part of the game, so Supergiant Games decided it needed more lead-up events and scenes before the credits roll, rather than a complete overhaul. This, in turn, has increased the number of Underworld runs required to unlock this ending.

You can find the full list of changes in the post shared by the developer on Steam. Of course, this is still just a draft version of the update, and the creators haven't even set an official release date for it yet.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!