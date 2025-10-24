Original kingdom rebuilding sim launches today on Xbox Game Pass. It's accompanied by a great survival game

Before the week wraps up, Microsoft is dropping another game for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers, just in time for the end of October and start of November. This time, it's about Super Fantasy Kingdom, a game released by Hooded Horse. This is a mix of city building, roguelike, and tower defense genres.

Furthermore, yesterday, the Redmond giant surprised its subscribers by releasing the game Pacific Drive on the day of its launch on Xbox Series X/S. The game is now available on Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate, as well as PC Game Pass. Simultaneously, the first DLC for this game, titled Whispers in the Woods, was released for sale.

Super Fantasy Kingdom launches today in Early Access on PC and can be checked out through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

In this game, we take on the role of a ruler tasked with rebuilding destroyed lands. To get it done, the main character travels around the land collecting resources to upgrade their castle and recruits an army to defend it when hordes of monsters attack. Among the available units, the heroes stand out with their unique skills.

If we stumble along the way, we have to start the whole fun from the beginning. Nevertheless, the improvements gained during a given run carry over to the next ones, so even if we lose, we are still getting closer to the ultimate victory. All of this is accompanied by pixel art graphics. The system requirements for this game are actually a bit more demanding than you'd think.

Super Fantasy Kingdom – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD Athlon II X2 270 RAM: 4 GB Graphics: 512 MB GeForce 8600 GT / Radeon HD 6450 Storage: 1 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Super Fantasy Kingdom – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD Athlon II X2 270 RAM: 4 GB Graphics: 512 MB GeForce 9500 GT / 1 GB Radeon HD 6670 Storage: 1 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit