PS Plus Premium for November 2025: First game confirmed, the release date of which Sony secretly sneaked into the PS Store

Just yesterday, the games prepared by Sony for October appeared in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium offers, and we can already start talking about the titles that the Japanese giant is preparing for its subscribers in November. We found out the name of the first one earlier this month.

According to the game page in the PlayStation Store, Tomb Raider: Anniversary will launch there on November 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In line with Sony's policy, this game will be available from the day of release for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. As noted by GamePro, the discussed title was originally supposed to be released via digital distribution on October 21, but it appears to have been delayed by a month.

Therefore, I have no choice but to remind you that Tomb Raider: Anniversary is a remake of the first installment of the series, created for its tenth anniversary. While working on it, the Crystal Dynamics team decided to not only give the graphics a major facelift but also update the gameplay mechanics (Lara now has a bunch of new moves). Moreover, Miss Croft's adventure has been enriched with new locations and puzzles not available in the original.

I will also note that Tomb Raider: Anniversary was originally released in 2007 on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, and Nintendo Wii.