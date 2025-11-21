Someone owns a boat that costs up to 70K dollars in Where Winds Meet, a free-to-play game that only launched a week ago

It might be the most expensive mount in gaming. The Mirage Boat in Where Winds Meet is definitely a toy for someone with serious style and serious money.
People spending big in free-to-play games isn’t anything new, but once it crosses a certain point, it starts to get really crazy. Where Winds Meet launched on November 14, and somehow, someone already owns an in-game item that could easily cost a small fortune.
Where Winds Meet is a free-to-play open-world Chinese action RPG that might sound like nothing new, but it actually has a pretty interesting feature. The game includes an AI chatbot system that lets you type whatever you want to some NPCs instead of choosing from preset dialogue options. While most players tend to hate anything AI-generated in games, this feature actually seems to be winning people over. It feels more like a fun experiment that makes the world more immersive, rather than just replacing human creativity.
But like most free-to-play games, Where Winds Meet has plenty of in-game items you can buy through its gacha system. You can pull outfits, weapon skins, consumables, and different mounts to get around the massive map faster. The priciest mount right now is the Mirage Boat, which needs 170 Diagrams to unlock. Someone already owns it, and players are trying to figure out exactly how much it cost, with estimates ranging anywhere from $40K to $70K.
The boat seems to belong to a player from China, and since Where Winds Meet launched there back in December 2024, they’ve probably had more than just a week to get everything needed to craft it. Still, that’s a lot of money to sink into a digital boat.
The Mirage Boat in Where Winds Meet isn’t just a regular cosmetic, though it leans heavily that way. It does have a practical use for traveling over water, so it’s not totally pointless, but it’s really more of a prestige item: it adds 10,000 Elegance to your stats and lets you invite friends to cruise along its set routes in style. Someone on Reddit even shared that they got to ride it, and judging by the picture, they had an absolutely fabulous time.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
