Someone owns a boat that costs up to 70K dollars in Where Winds Meet, a free-to-play game that only launched a week ago

People spending big in free-to-play games isn’t anything new, but once it crosses a certain point, it starts to get really crazy. Where Winds Meet launched on November 14, and somehow, someone already owns an in-game item that could easily cost a small fortune.

$70K for a digital boat? Hope it comes with a full crew

Where Winds Meet is a free-to-play open-world Chinese action RPG that might sound like nothing new, but it actually has a pretty interesting feature. The game includes an AI chatbot system that lets you type whatever you want to some NPCs instead of choosing from preset dialogue options. While most players tend to hate anything AI-generated in games, this feature actually seems to be winning people over. It feels more like a fun experiment that makes the world more immersive, rather than just replacing human creativity.

But like most free-to-play games, Where Winds Meet has plenty of in-game items you can buy through its gacha system. You can pull outfits, weapon skins, consumables, and different mounts to get around the massive map faster. The priciest mount right now is the Mirage Boat, which needs 170 Diagrams to unlock. Someone already owns it, and players are trying to figure out exactly how much it cost, with estimates ranging anywhere from $40K to $70K.

Mirage Boat.Source: Where Winds Meet; Developer: Everstone Studio

To get the Mirage Boat, you need 170 Diagrams, and each “Mirage Torn Page” apparently costs 1 Harmonic Core. Players have done the math: 1 Harmonic Core is about 150 draws, which works out to roughly $400. So 170 cores (all the pages you need) could cost around $68,000. Other sources estimate it a bit lower, around $42,000, depending on your luck. On Reddit, players suggest the real cost probably falls somewhere between $40K and $60K if you factor in normal pity rates and unlucky pulls.

The boat seems to belong to a player from China, and since Where Winds Meet launched there back in December 2024, they’ve probably had more than just a week to get everything needed to craft it. Still, that’s a lot of money to sink into a digital boat.

Source: Reddit

The Mirage Boat in Where Winds Meet isn’t just a regular cosmetic, though it leans heavily that way. It does have a practical use for traveling over water, so it’s not totally pointless, but it’s really more of a prestige item: it adds 10,000 Elegance to your stats and lets you invite friends to cruise along its set routes in style. Someone on Reddit even shared that they got to ride it, and judging by the picture, they had an absolutely fabulous time.