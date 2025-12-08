Can you play Where Winds Meet on PS4? All supported and upcoming platforms

It is hard to deny how big impact AI has on many aspects of our life, even if we do not directly see it. For gamers, this has been especially painful due to all the “AI slop” used in our favorite titles, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. This trend is also affecting prices of hardware which, in addition to rising cost of current gen consoles, makes people look back at their trusty, old devices, which they already have readily available, like PS4 or Xbox One. This price hike might be the reason why many fans wonder whether Where Winds Meet, a successful open-world action RPG from China, will ever make its way onto those older consoles. Let’s analyze what platforms are planned for this production and if previous gen consoles are part of them.

Where Winds Meet supported platforms

It is essential for a free-to-play title to be as accessible as possible. It happens very rarely that a fan appears who suddenly splurges 70,000 USD on an in-game content. Of course, the developers would like their players to appreciate their work and throw at least a dime so that they can continue supporting the game. Where Winds Meet has an unwavering community that enjoys it every day, but everything can change rapidly at any given time. That’s why making the production available on PS4 can increase the chances of people contributing financially and allowing it to thrive. Can we count on such a chance, though?

As of now, Where Winds Meet is currently available only on PC and PS5. That’s not all though, as the devs will release it on Android and iOS on December 12th, 2025. But wait, there is more! It has been confirmed, via an FAQ thread on title’s official Discord server, that an Xbox version is also in works, yet it hasn’t been revealed just yet when exactly we can expect it to come out. Moreover, in the future the game will be officially supported on Steam Deck, though the date when it will happen is also unknown. That’s all nice, but what about PS4?

Will Where Winds Meet be released on PS4?

Sadly, there is hardly any hope that such port will be ever created. Of course, the possibility of it happening can never be ruled out completely, but the chances are close to zero. Everstone Studio, the Team behind Where Winds Meet, have never mentioned that they will consider porting their game on old consoles like PS4 or Xbox One.

Most probably the difficulties, effort and, what’s the most important, cost of making PS4 or Xbox One compatible versions would outweigh the feasibility of such investment. However, if this matter is important for you, there is no better place to voice your opinion than on already mentioned Discord server. Maybe strong and loud community’s statement that still rocks PS4 will make the creators reconsider their decision?