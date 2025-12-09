Sweet Pear Stories in Where Winds Meet is a nightmare for completionists. This Love letter is bugged since the game's release

Sweet Pear Stories is a quest in Where Winds Meet that is bugged since game release. This makes the series Love Letters tasks unfinishable.
Action RPG Where Winds Meet is one of the latest hits – on Steam alone it gathered over 251,000 concurrent players at its peak. However, the game is far from being perfect. It has many confusing elements. Even basic mechanics like walking and changing name can be confusing. Also, Antiques are hard to understand. On top of that, you can encounter bugs that block your progress and Sweet Pear Stories is an ideal example.
Love Letters is a series of tasks that you can complete in Where Winds Meet. They are very simple and require visiting specific locations and interacting with NPCs. However, completing this questline is impossible since game global release. The last mission, called Sweet Pear Stories, is bugged.
So, what is the problem? In Sweet Pear Stories you must meet with Du Gantang. Unfortunately, this character doesn’t appear in this place, as you can’t eavesdrop another NPC, who is missing, too. This makes this quest unfinishable.
Right now, there is no solution for this bug, and you must wait until developers fix it. When will this happen? That is unknown. So, you must be patient.
As you might expect, this situation makes players frustrated. After all, Where Winds Meet was released three weeks ago and Sweet Pear Stories is still a problem. That's a very long time to wait for such an important bug to be fixed. At the same time developers are pushing game on mobile.
However, all these mentioned problems don’t stop many players from investing their time and money in Where Winds Meet. So, in the past weeks you might have heard about boat from the game that costs up to 70K dollars.
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
