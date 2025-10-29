After 13 years in development, it finally has a release date. Atmospheric survival horror game Routine will soon be available on Game Pass

Even though Routine, the space survival horror game from Lunar Software, was announced way back in 2012, it took over 13 years for it to finally be almost ready to be available on the store shelves. Yesterday's ID@Xbox event brought a new trailer for this title, as well as its release date.

Routine will be released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 4th. From the day of its launch, the title will be available through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.

Unlike, for example, Dead Space, Routine will be viewed from a first-person perspective. The game will take us to the Moon, specifically to a base overrun by aggressive robots.

As we explore, we'll gather info about what went down here before we showed up, and we'll also take on enemies using a multi-tool called CAT, which we'll upgrade as we go along. The gameplay will feature music composed by the legendary Mick Gordon, known for his soundtracks for Doom and Doom Eternal.

