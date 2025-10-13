Square Enix announces return of the beloved Final Fantasy spin-off series. Presentation date already known

Dissidia is a series by Square Enix where the most iconic characters from Final Fantasy engage in fights with each other. The latest installment, subtitled Opera Omnia, was released in 2018. Unexpectedly, the company announced the return of the series, but not everyone is pleased with it.

Dissidia series return

Square Enix has launched an official website where a new installment of Dissidia has been announced. Although no details have been shared yet, fortunately, they are just around the corner. A stream revealing more information will take place on October 14.

The website also features profiles of ten characters who are likely to appear in the game. According to players, these include Cloud, Lightning, Rinoa, Zidane, Prompto, and Terra. The phrase "team boss battle arena" hints at a co-op team game where players team up to take on powerful bosses in enclosed areas.

The announcement got fans all hyped up, but that excitement quickly fizzled out when they realized the new title is only coming to iOS and Android. As a result, many players feel disappointed as they were hoping for full-fledged titles on PC and consoles.

Even fans of Opera Omnia – which is available on mobile platforms – are approaching the new game skeptically. Some players think it's just a cash grab because these games are cheap to make and quickly rake in a lot of money.

I really miss Opera Omnia, but I have no trust in Square's mobile division.

I will only be satisfied with the mobile version if it is indeed a continuation of Opera Omnia. If that's the case, their marketing isn't doing a great job of avoiding disappointment among people.

Most make their money back and more from launch, then they shut them down when the revenue dips, normally after 5-7 years. Sadly, it’s a decent monetary strategy, so they’re gonna keep doing it. Pretty much all the free to play Final Fantasy mobile titles have been decent successes.

We'll find out what the new Dissidia is really like tomorrow at 3:00 am PT.