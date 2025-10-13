Battlefield Portal exposed a pathology. Groups of players create tiny maps and immediately shoot at spawning people

Battlefield Portal in BF6 has a lot of potential, but some players are running into issues with bugs and maps that turn into deadly traps.

No matter how hard they try, game developers will never include everything that every single player wants. This is why custom servers have been popular since the days of the first Counter-Strike, and now also platforms like Roblox.

This is also why we have the Battlefield Portal mode. However, let's be honest: introducing it in a title widely considered the worst installment of the series probably didn't encourage Battlefield fans to play with "portals." Especially since the way this mode was executed left a lot to be desired, especially at launch, when it was missing a bunch of basic features.

Battlefield Portal under siege

Therefore, it might not be an exaggeration to say that Portal fully launched only with the release of Battlefield 6. Not only does the sixth installment perform incomparably better than its predecessor (at least for now, which is a success compared to BF 2042), but the mode itself was introduced in a much more complete version. The editor's got more features, the interface is clear, and there's just more freedom in creating maps and gameplay – EA DICE clearly didn't want to make the same mistakes they did four years ago.

Unfortunately, there were some problems. A bunch of players ran into an error message about "exceeding the global game limit," which basically means the Battlefield Portal servers are overloaded.

This isn't a new issue, and honestly, it's not really surprising that it's back from BF 2042. On Steam alone, nearly 700,000 players were playing Battlefield 6 simultaneously. That's a result six times higher than the previous game in the series and the best peak for an EA game on Valve's platform ever.

Server overload is not a surprise, although it doesn't change the fact that it greatly irritates players, who point to this problem as another argument for adding private, local equivalents. However, it's easy to understand why Electronic Arts hasn't added such an option yet.

Deadly portals

What's really annoying is that the problem partly comes from a bunch of useless sessions that are just there for farming experience. Many players have joined a server expecting "vehicles and big maps," only to be greeted by a tiny arena and a bunch of trigger-happy players shooting everyone at the spawn point. Or only at newbies, effectively making it easy for experienced players to farm experience points.

Unfortunately, it's also hard to talk about surprise here. The only silver lining is that reports about these kinds of traps aren't common enough to say there's a plague of these junk Battlefield Portal sessions. This doesn't change the fact that they take up space on the game's servers, thus blocking access for players who have a better idea of fun than farming "exp" on newly joined players.

It should be added that BF6 allows for reporting such and other problematic servers. Moreover, the devs encourage players to send comments (or write praise) about the entire Battlefield 6 (via Reddit). David Surland, the game's Lead Producer, wrote about this, and shortly after, the first of many "hotfixes" was introduced to BF6: a patch fixing a bug that caused loss of momentum when jumping.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!