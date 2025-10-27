Stardew Valley has finally become a real RPG thanks to a mod

The mod added something to Stardew Valley that many players felt was severely lacking from this production: extensive RPG elements.

Adrian Werner

Stardew Valley has finally become a real RPG thanks to a mod, image source: Concerned Ape..
Stardew Valley has finally become a real RPG thanks to a mod Source: Concerned Ape..

Stardew Valley is most often referred to as a farming RPG, but in reality, the RPG elements in this game are very modest. A modder nicknamed Aedenthorn decided to do something about this by developing an intriguing modification called Stardew RPG.

The mod achieves its goal in a number of ways. First of all, it adds character statistics. There are six of them:

  1. Strength.
  2. Stamina.
  3. Dexterity.
  4. Intelligence.
  5. Wisdom.
  6. Charisma.
The most important element of the mod are characters stats and ability to upgrade them. - Stardew Valley has finally become a real RPG thanks to a mod - news - 2025-10-27
The most important element of the mod are characters stats and ability to upgrade them.

Each one affects different aspects of our character's life. For example, Charisma determines our chances of romance, prices in stores, and rewards from friends, while Strength is responsible for attacks and the pace of physical work (e.g., how fast we cut down trees).

The mod also introduces a system for developing these stats, as well as imposing limits on many items, which require appropriate character development to use. A permadeath system has also been added, which makes every death final.

The last thing is a rather controversial design choice, but fortunately, Stardew RPG has been designed to be fully compatible with the Generic Mod Config Menu project, so permadeath can be disabled with it, and virtually all elements of the mod can be freely configured. In addition, Aedenthorn encourages all other modders to freely modify his work, so we can hope for other modifications with these RPG elements.

  1. Stardew RPG – download the mod
Adrian Werner

Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

