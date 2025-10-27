Stardew Valley has finally become a real RPG thanks to a mod

Stardew Valley is most often referred to as a farming RPG, but in reality, the RPG elements in this game are very modest. A modder nicknamed Aedenthorn decided to do something about this by developing an intriguing modification called Stardew RPG.

The mod achieves its goal in a number of ways. First of all, it adds character statistics. There are six of them:

Strength. Stamina. Dexterity. Intelligence. Wisdom. Charisma.

The most important element of the mod are characters stats and ability to upgrade them.

Each one affects different aspects of our character's life. For example, Charisma determines our chances of romance, prices in stores, and rewards from friends, while Strength is responsible for attacks and the pace of physical work (e.g., how fast we cut down trees).

The mod also introduces a system for developing these stats, as well as imposing limits on many items, which require appropriate character development to use. A permadeath system has also been added, which makes every death final.

The last thing is a rather controversial design choice, but fortunately, Stardew RPG has been designed to be fully compatible with the Generic Mod Config Menu project, so permadeath can be disabled with it, and virtually all elements of the mod can be freely configured. In addition, Aedenthorn encourages all other modders to freely modify his work, so we can hope for other modifications with these RPG elements.