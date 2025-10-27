Developers explain how to play with more players in RV There Yet. „Set MaxPlayers to be whatever number you want”

Cooperative games often set a limit on how many players can enjoy them simultaneously. This is understandable, as the game is designed for a specific level of difficulty, and the more players there are, the easier it will be to complete tasks. Unfortunately, this is a problem for many people, as they usually want to play with more friends... Luckily, there are games like RV There Yet, where the developers try to solve this issue, even if not fully officially. Here you will learn how to do it.

How to change max players limit and play with more people in RV There Yet

RV There Yet? is a cooperative game released on PC (and maybe on consoles in the future) in which players must navigate their vehicle through various difficult terrains. Of course, good teamwork is needed to do that. Players enjoy this game so much (as evidenced by over 84% positive reviews out of approximately 4,600 opinions on Steam) that they would like to play with more people. At the moment, the upper limit is 4 people. Whether that is a lot or a little is hard to say, but the truth is that this is usually the standard number for cooperative games.

If you are one of those people who think that this is not enough and wonder if it is possible to increase the maximum number of players, fortunately, it is. Although the game developers shared this method, it is not officially supported, which means that it may cause errors in the game. It requires a bit of tinkering with the game files.

First, find config file in: %localappdata%\Ride\Saved\Config\Windows\Game.ini. Open config file in Notepad or a different program that allows editing it. Next, add:

[/Script/Engine.GameSession] MaxPlayers=x Instead of x, select a number. This will indicate the maximum number of players who can join the game.

Remember to make these changes when the game is not running. If you find any critical errors, simply delete the command.