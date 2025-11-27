Stardew Valley player wants to finish their run after watching a guide, but the community steps in with better advice

Minimaxing is extremely popular in modern gaming. numerous players want to optimize their strategy to get the best result possible. So, they are using many different guides to learn how to achieve it. This mindset, however, has a negative side – it kills our creativity and discourages us if not everything goes according to plan. In extreme cases, some people even decide to leave current playthrough and start a whole new save. Just like in the story from Stardew Valley subreddit.

Player wanted to begin a new save in Stardew Valley because of a guide

Stardew Valley is a cozy game about farming and living in small society. So, you spend hours talking with different people, exploring the world, planting crops and many more. As you might except, you don’t have a specific linear story here. Instead, you can do whatever you like.

However, one of the Redditors was caught in the minimaxing trap. Their progress wasn’t nearly as fast as in the guide that they watched. So, the post’s author decided to ask community if they should start a new adventure to achieve better results. Redditors gave a completely opposite advice. Instead, many players suggested that the original poster should progress in his own way.

just play, drop the guides and checklists and just progress. Look something up if you get stuck, but this game really deserves to be experienced individually.

Stardew Valley, developer: ConcernedApe

The response shouldn’t be surprising. These types of guides are not for beginners. They are focused on more complicated aspects that are important when you seek an additional challenge. They are for “veterans” who want to try something different or get all achievements as fast as they can. When you start your own adventure for the first time, you should simply enjoy gameplay and not worry about whether you did everything you could in a particular year.