“That way she gets it all.” Twitch CEO Dan Clancy prefers direct payments to streamers over gifting subs

Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch, actually streams on his own pretty often. Most of his streams are playing music, chatting with people, or hanging out. He also does collabs from time to time, like his recent one with heavenly, which ended up going viral on social media.

Instead of applauding, people are talking about how much Twitch takes

During his recent stream with heavenly, Dan Clancy decided to give her a $100 bill instead of gifting 20 subs (around 47 minutes in). He explained, “This will be better because if I gift you 20 subs, Twitch takes some of it,” and added, “This way, she gets it all.” Someone in chat even suggested he should sign the money, so he went ahead and did it.

Twitch subscription prices depend on the tier and where the streamer’s located. Twitch takes a cut – usually a 50/50 split with the streamer for Tier 1 subs, though bigger creators sometimes get a better deal, like 70/30. So when Dan Clancy mentioned that Twitch takes a portion, he was talking about that revenue split.

A post on X pointed out, “A direct tip puts almost 50% more of your money into a creator's pockets, better enabling them to keep streaming! I'm all for this!”

Source: X @zachbussey

Now, instead of praising Dan Clancy, people are talking about Twitch taking too much from creators. Once again, he’s going viral for the wrong reason. Back in July, he promoted his own charity stream in other streamers’ chats, which for most people just looked unprofessional.