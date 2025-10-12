The classic RTS Blitzkrieg now with a huge new campaign thanks to Achtung Panzer 2 mod

We finally got to see the release of Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront, a massive mod for the RTS Blitzkrieg that introduces a new German campaign with more than 50 missions and several hundred additional units.

Adrian Werner

The classic RTS Blitzkrieg now with a huge new campaign thanks to Achtung Panzer 2 mod, image source: Nival.
The classic RTS Blitzkrieg now with a huge new campaign thanks to Achtung Panzer 2 mod Source: Nival.

After the failure of 2017’s Blitzkrieg 3, the series has been left dormant, with no signs that this will change anytime soon. Nevertheless, devoted fans of the franchise have no reason to complain about the lack of fresh experiences — modders continue to provide them. We mention this because the long-awaited version 1.0 of the mod Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront for the first Blitzkrieg has just been released.

This is a massive mod that introduces an extensive single-player campaign allowing you to command German forces. The scale of the project is impressive — it offers 51 missions divided into 12 chapters, covering events on the Eastern Front and the entire European theater of World War II from September 1939 to May 1945. All these missions use scripts far more advanced than those in the base game, resulting in highly unique battle scenarios.

  1. Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront – download the mod from our FTP
Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront is one of the most ambitious mods ever created for the Blitzkrieg series. - The classic RTS Blitzkrieg now with a huge new campaign thanks to Achtung Panzer 2 mod - news - 2025-10-12
Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront is one of the most ambitious mods ever created for the Blitzkrieg series.

All maps in the mod were handcrafted based on real locations. Additionally, Achtung Panzer 2 adds over 230 new units from the armies of Germany, the Soviet Union, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Czechoslovakia — all recreated as realistically as possible (within the limits of the Blitzkrieg engine and mechanics of course), especially in terms of armor, weaponry, ammunition, and camouflage patterns.

The gameplay balance has also been heavily reworked so that the player must utilize a wide range of units, weapons, and maneuvers instead of relying solely on a few overpowered options (which is common in the base game).

Altogether, this makes for an excellent modification. Its level of polish and vast amount of content make Achtung Panzer 2: Ostfront feel more like a lost official entry in the series rather than a fan-made project.

The First Achtung Panzer

It is also worth mentioning the first Achtung Panzer. This project also offered a German campaign. Its scale is even larger, as in addition to the Eastern Front, the mod takes us to battlefields in Belgium, France, North Africa, and Italy. However, these settings are not recreated with the same level of detail as in Achtung Panzer 2 and there’s fewer missions and new units.

It should be noted that both modifications feature different campaigns with different missions, so there is no need to choose between them — both are worth playing.

  1. Achtung Panzer – download the mod
More:
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map