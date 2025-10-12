Can’t crack “Burn or scorch the surface” in Cookie Jam on your own? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam is easily one of the trickiest ones we’ve had in a long while, at least in my opinion. I thought clues like “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel,” “Green or black, oil or snack,” or “How fat two points are” were difficult, but this one really made me rack my brain. So, if you also struggled with “Burn or scorch the surface,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Burn or scorch the surface” in Cookie Jam

This one was a real stumper. The hint just stared back at me, offering nothing, and the given letters weren’t helping either. But finally, after plenty of guesses and attempts, I got it right:

Burn or scorch the surface – Sear

In cooking, “sear” means to quickly brown the surface of food (usually meat, fish, or even veggies) by cooking it over really high heat. The goal isn’t to cook it all the way through, but to get that beautiful golden-brown crust on the outside.

You usually start by patting the food dry, heating up a pan until it’s really hot, adding a bit of oil, and then cooking each side for a short time, like one to three minutes. That intense heat triggers something called the Maillard reaction, which is what gives seared food its rich, savory flavor and that slightly crispy texture.

People often sear steaks, chicken, or scallops before finishing them in the oven or on lower heat. It’s basically the secret to making food taste restaurant-quality at home. Just remember, searing is about browning, not burning – you want a nice crust, not a charred mess.

Don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides, we cover the toughest hints each weekend.