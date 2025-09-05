How to find and farm Hoker in Silksong. Stuck at Far Fields? This is the answer

Everyone thought that the rise in popularity of the original Hollow Knight (via SteamDB) was unprecedented, but what happened after the premiere of Hollow Knight Silksong crashed not only Steam, but also Sony’s, Microsoft’s and Nintendo’s digital stores. More than half a million players on Valve’s storefront alone started exploring Pharloom and probably a good part of them immediately got lost as they were not able to find Shakra providing maps and other useful tools. Brave adventurers, who were able to get past the first hurdles might have discovered an RPG-like quest (or in this case “wish”) system that adds a lot more depth to many of the characters, while also giving a chance and incentive to explore and learn more about this entangling world. In one of those promised wishes, called Flexible Spines, you will be tasked with gathering Spine Cores from Hokers. Those pointy balloon-like enemies can pose a problem to farm, so here you will learn how to do so.

How to find and farm Hokers for Spine Cores in HK Silksong

A lot of new fans got enchanted by cute-but-deadly red-clad Hornet in Hollow Knight Silksong. What initially was supposed to be only a DLC became a full-blown sequel which reinvents metroidvania once more. One of new features is a quest system in the form of promising wishes to insects that you meet on your way to the top of Pharloom kingdom. Seamstress is such an individuality which seeks to have her wish granted. She asks for 25 Spine Cores, which can be obtained from Hokers. It is worth completing this quest right away, as it will grant you a new ability that will allow you to transverse past Far Fields area. What are the foes that Seamstress is looking for and how to find them?

Floaty spiky balloons also known as Hokers.Source: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

Hokers are balloon looking enemies that float and shoot spikes around. If you venture a couple of rooms east (right) from Seamstress’ shack, you will be able to find them. They are not aggressive on their own, only shooting splinters when attacked. And that’s exactly what we need to do. You have to hit them once to make them shoot spikes. With the spiked projectiles lodged in the ground (or any other reachable place), simply attack them and a bright, glowing object will appear. Such Spine Core will be immediately added to Hornet’s inventory. Now rinse and repeat 25 times and you are good to go. You can track your progress in wishes menu or check how many of the items you have in equipment. If you run out of Hokers, simply get back to the nearest bench and rest or reload the area to force them to respawn.

If you get that far in the game, you should be really proud of yourself, as it is considered harder than the first instalment. However, you have most probably already defeated the three most difficult bosses that stood between you and Silksong… at least according to r/Silksong subreddit, that is brimming with memes. As a final tip, make sure to stay vigilant and observe your surroundings, as there are secrets hidden at every corner. There can be hidden passages or breakable walls in the very first areas of the title. Exploration is a huge part of this production so don’t sleep on it and enjoy the feeling. Good luck!