New game on Xbox Game Pass is an emotional rollercoaster with 86% positive ratings on Steam

Today, Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users, are getting the last game Microsoft planned to release around late November and early December. This is Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, an adventure game developed by the studio Don’t Nod, mainly known for the first two installments of the Life is Strange series.

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, we follow the story of teenage girls who, after dramatic events in the summer of 1995, made a sort of pact of silence. After 27 years, the main character and her friends meet again in the picturesque Velvet Cove in Michigan. How their fate unfolds largely depends on our actions and the choices we make.

The first episode of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was released in February 2025, while the second came out in April. Even though Don’t Nod's latest game didn't hit the same level of success as Life is Strange, it's still got some "very positive" reviews on Steam and scores between 69-84/100 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. The second episode wasn't as well-received as the first, though.