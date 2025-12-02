Megabonk returns to The Game Awards! “With this new nomination we're more back than ever”

The Game Awards have definitely had their fair share of memorable moments over the years. The most unforgettable has to be 2022, when a teenager sneaked onto the stage during Elden Ring’s Game of the Year acceptance, grabbed the mic, and gave a bizarre “Bill Clinton” speech. But this year, something unusual happened even before the show started. Vedinad, the solo dev behind Megabonk, pulled his game from the Best Debut Indie category, feeling it didn’t really fit. Luckily, Megabonk is back in a category that’s a perfect match – Players’ Voice.

Megabonk gets a new nomination at The Game Awards

Megabonk blew up on Steam as soon as it launched in September, quickly climbing to 6th place on Steam’s most-played games list, beating out big titles like Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Baldur’s Gate 3. And it’s not hard to see why. I tried it myself, and all I can say: Megabonking is not a joke, it’s a commitment. You tell yourself, “Just one more run before bed,” and before you know it, your sleep schedule is completely ruined.

It was only natural that Megabonk got a nomination at The Game Awards. But as the solo dev pointed out, it wasn’t actually his first game, so he felt it didn’t really deserve the “Debut Indie” label. That made sense, though some argued that a game should count if it’s the first release from a new indie studio, and Megabonk was indeed the first under Vedinad name. The Game Awards honored his decision, so now the category has just four nominees instead of the usual five.

Two weeks later, we got some amazing news straight from the dev: Megabonk is now nominated in the Players’ Voice category, which just opened for voting yesterday.

The Players’ Voice category at The Game Awards is a fan-voted award that lets gamers directly choose their favorite game of the year. Unlike most other categories, which are judged by industry pros, this one’s 100% driven by public voting. This is where we get the final say. If a game wins here, you know it really means something. So, good luck, John Megabonk, and good riddance.