„The great hope of RPGs” has suddenly taken off on Steam. No Rest for the Wicked dev makes a bold declaration

Players rushed to check out the new update in No Rest for the Wicked. Meanwhile, the game's creator made a bold statement, claiming that he wants to create something more than a masterpiece.
A huge update, free weekend, and a sale made No Rest for the Wicked more popular this weekend than ever before. The activity chart on Steam reached a new peak, which greatly pleased the game's creator, who also made an ambitious declaration.
The update titled "Together" introduced not only a co-op mode to NRftW but also over 500 fixes and new features. No wonder it got a lot of attention, especially with the free weekend deal. It wraps up today at 10 am PT, so there's still time for anyone interested to check out the game.
Yesterday, at its peak, nearly 63,000 players were simultaneously enjoying NRftW on Steam. This is a record-breaking number; for comparison, during the Early Access launch, it was "only" just over 36,000. This has boosted sales – the game is currently the second most popular paid game on Steam, right behind ARC Raiders.
Moon Studios has plenty of reasons to celebrate, especially since the update was warmly received by players—83% of recent reviews were positive. The company's CEO, Thomas Mahler, expressed his delight on X, saying: "The reaction to No Rest for the Wicked Together was simply insane!"
In another post, the developer made a statement saying that "his goal is not only to create a masterpiece game but also a platform." NRftW has been designed from the start as a "game for years," supported by a solid foundation already in place.
Developers might understand this better than players, but what excites me most about No Rest for the Wicked is literally the foundation we've built.
He explained that after releasing Breach Refined, he started working on a survival mode prototype that turned off the campaign. Thanks to the mentioned foundation, it immediately included well-executed elements typical of games in this genre. With the Crucible update, Mahler is confident that he can "create one of the best roguelite and survival experiences on the market with a single move."
Moreover, the dev highlighted the vast diversity of NRftW – the game includes elements in the style of Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon, which "should attract even fans of cozy games." The class system shouldn't fall into the usual "after 20 hours, gain 0.2% strength" trap that you see in other games. He also emphasized PvP, which, thanks to the combat system, "promises to be totally crazy."
Right now, we're all about perfecting version 1.0, using Early Access like Larian did. We want to make sure that when we're done, we deliver a one-of-a-kind game that stands out for a generation.
It is clear that Mahler has high hopes for No Rest for the Wicked. All we can do is hope that he succeeds in fulfilling his plans, and that we indeed get a "masterpiece."
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
