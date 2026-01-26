PS Plus Essential for February 2026. We already know the first game

The reliable billbil-kun from Dealabs has once again spoiled the surprise from the Japanese giant. According to the latest leak, the first title in the PlayStation Plus Essential offer for February 2026 is set to be the boxing game Undisputed.

Related:Does Undisputed Have a Career Mode? - Learn All About It

The game, which launched in October 2024, aimed to become the spiritual successor to the iconic Fight Night Champion. Ultimately, the title created by the independent Steel City Interactive was praised for its licenses, atmosphere, and damage system (realistic swelling and cuts), but it didn't conquer the market.

The average score on Metacritic for the PS5 version is 70/100, and user reviews are even harsher (4.9/10). Players and reviewers criticized the game for bad animations, lack of impactful punches, and a tedious career mode.

If the reports are confirmed, Undisputed will be available to subscribers along with two other games on Tuesday, February 3rd. The official announcement of the full list is expected next Wednesday, January 28th. Remember, you can still claim the January items, which include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.