PS Plus Essential for February 2026. We already know the first game

A reliable insider has again outdone Sony, revealing the likely main attraction of February's PS Plus Essential offer.
The reliable billbil-kun from Dealabs has once again spoiled the surprise from the Japanese giant. According to the latest leak, the first title in the PlayStation Plus Essential offer for February 2026 is set to be the boxing game Undisputed.
The game, which launched in October 2024, aimed to become the spiritual successor to the iconic Fight Night Champion. Ultimately, the title created by the independent Steel City Interactive was praised for its licenses, atmosphere, and damage system (realistic swelling and cuts), but it didn't conquer the market.
The average score on Metacritic for the PS5 version is 70/100, and user reviews are even harsher (4.9/10). Players and reviewers criticized the game for bad animations, lack of impactful punches, and a tedious career mode.
If the reports are confirmed, Undisputed will be available to subscribers along with two other games on Tuesday, February 3rd. The official announcement of the full list is expected next Wednesday, January 28th. Remember, you can still claim the January items, which include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
