It is set to outshine every other game in the series. Dragon Ball: Age 1000 is aiming for a scale this universe has never seen before

The 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball isn't just about bringing back the modern "super" series; it's also packed with fresh stuff for fans of games based on this iconic brand, including a new title aimed at millennials.

At the Genkidamatsuri event announced in the fall, there were many big and small announcements related to Dragon Ball. Big DLCs are coming to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, including a "hundredth" single-player mission and a survival mode (more characters, costumes, arenas, and so on). These updates are expected to be added to the game by the summer of this year, and Nintendo Switch owners will receive additional content (i.e., content that has long been available on other platforms).

The biggest game in Dragon Ball history

However, perhaps the most intriguing announcement is the game Age 1000 (subtitle/working title), which is expected to surpass any previous game in the Dragon Ball universe in terms of depth and richness. The project will include "more elements" and also brand new characters created by the late Akira Toriyama (the game has been in the works for over 6 years), who also dedicated a lot of attention to this project.

Some players suspect that this is another online title in the style of the now-defunct Dragon Ball Online, or even its global reboot. They're saying the title of the new project is the same as the time setting of that previous production (which never got released outside of Asia – so it's no wonder most DB fans don't remember it). Western players might also recognize some elements of DBO from the Xenoverse sub-series – could this even be the third installment of that series?

For now, we only have such speculations (which will likely increase as players start dissecting the teaser with enthusiasm worthy of a better cause), but fortunately, we won't have to wait long for more details. We are expected to learn more at the Dragon Ball Battle Hour event in mid-April. Only after that will the waiting begin, since Age 1000 is set to come out in 2027.