When is the release date for The Simpsons Movie 2? Everything we know about the sequel

The Simpsons is a TV series that has been with us for 36 years and has only had one movie released in theaters 18 years ago. Many may be surprised that a TV series with such a long history and popularity hasn’t had more theatrical releases. Especially since the first film, released in 2007, was a success, grossing $536 million at the box office. In addition, 87% of critics and 77% of viewers recommend it on Rotten Tomatoes.

When is The Simpsons Movie 2 coming out?

But finally, on the 20th anniversary of the first film, a second one is coming to theaters, which has just been announced by 20th Century Studios. The Simpsons Movie 2 will hit theaters on July 23, 2027. It will replace the Marvel movie for which Disney had previously reserved that date. Now it belongs to The Simpsons.

What will The Simpsons Movie 2 be about?

The creators of The Simpsons Movie 2 have shared the release date, but have they said anything else about the upcoming production? Unfortunately, the plot is being kept under wraps for now, and we know nothing about the adventures that Homer and his family will encounter.

The only thing we got besides the release date was a poster showing Homer stealing a donut and the slogan: “Homer's coming back for seconds.” You can see it below.

The Simpsons Movie 2, 20th Century Studios, 2027

Who will be in the cast of The Simpsons Movie 2?

We can probably expect the return of the actors who have been voicing their characters in The Simpsons for years, namely Dan Castellaneta as Homer, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, Yeardley Smith as Lisa, Harry Shearer as Ned, Hank Azaria as Moe, and Pamela Hayden as Milhouse.