Price of Vampire: Bloodlines 2 is a pleasant surprise. But more expensive editions aren't

At yesterday's gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 show, we could see Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The trailer made a good impression on the players, but then everything was spoiled by the specifics regarding different editions of the game.

The price of the standard version is quite reasonable. The PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S versions cost $59.99. The whole problem lies in the fact that the standard edition of Bloodlines 2 is severely flawed - it lacks two playable vampire clans (Lasombra and Toreador). To gain access to them, you will need to purchase the most expensive Premium edition, which costs $89.99 on PC, PS5 and XSX/S. In the first Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, clans essentially served as classes and greatly influenced the gameplay. Everything indicates that this will be the same in the sequel. So we're not talking about simple skins here.

How to raise the prices of games, but not raise them

Raising the prices of games has recently been a hot topic. Nintendo managed to push this through thanks to the excitement surrounding the premiere of Switch 2 - Mario Kart World costs $79.99. The same trick did not work for Microsoft, which recently had to back down from raising the price of The Outer Worlds 2. Soon after, EA rushed to assure that its titles, including Battlefield 6, would not increase in price.

So one might wonder if Paradox (the publisher of Bloodlines 2) wanted to increase the game's price to 90 dollars, but in response to negative reactions to similar situations, they prepared a flawed basic edition of the game, knowing that many fans would grit their teeth and purchase the Premium Edition to gain access to the true full version.

On the Steam forum, the reaction to Paradox's ideas is, of course, very negative. Many people have no problem buying DLC, but only when it is actually new content. However, players rightly point out that in practice, the company has cut out fully finished elements from the basic version.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released on October 21st 2025.