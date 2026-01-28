The terrible launch of a new free shooter game is not the end of the world. Highguard devs have a grand battle plan for player appreciation

The poor release of Highguard didn't clip the wings of Wildlight Entertainment studio - the developers announced new content, which is expected to last all year.
Highguard cannot boast a successful launch, but its creators are not giving up. Wildlight Entertainment studio aims to improve the image of their game, with big updates as the foundation of these plans. The devs say that new content is already in preparation.
As highlighted by Jason Torfin, Vice President of Product and Publishing, the team always intended to make a live service game. To confirm this, he revealed that the studio has a year's worth of post-launch content in advanced development. The new elements are divided into episodes, which will be released in two parts every two months.
The first one launched with the game and included stuff like 5 maps, 8 guardians, and 10 weapons. The next one is set to drop in the next couple of weeks. According to the plan shared by the creators, each episode will introduce new wardens or bases, though not all will be equally extensive. According to lead designer Carlos Pineda, Wildlight Entertainment's goal is to inspire a genuine desire in users to return to the game. More about the creators' plans can be found in a video released after the shooter's launch.
Highguard is a free FPS game that came out on January 26th this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
0
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
EA Sports FC 27 may get an open world. A secret presentation was to reveal its first details
Kingdom Come: Deliverance could have been set in England or Germany, but the devs had concerns
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Puzzled by “A cake or unit of USA measurement” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here
Answer to “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts” in Cookie Jam. Let’s solve this riddle!
Looking for “Plant based, firm or soft, block” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer
Answer to someone who sells or barters in Cookie Jam. It’s easy