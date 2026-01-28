The terrible launch of a new free shooter game is not the end of the world. Highguard devs have a grand battle plan for player appreciation

Highguard cannot boast a successful launch, but its creators are not giving up. Wildlight Entertainment studio aims to improve the image of their game, with big updates as the foundation of these plans. The devs say that new content is already in preparation.

As highlighted by Jason Torfin, Vice President of Product and Publishing, the team always intended to make a live service game. To confirm this, he revealed that the studio has a year's worth of post-launch content in advanced development. The new elements are divided into episodes, which will be released in two parts every two months.

Wildlight Entertainment

The first one launched with the game and included stuff like 5 maps, 8 guardians, and 10 weapons. The next one is set to drop in the next couple of weeks. According to the plan shared by the creators, each episode will introduce new wardens or bases, though not all will be equally extensive. According to lead designer Carlos Pineda, Wildlight Entertainment's goal is to inspire a genuine desire in users to return to the game. More about the creators' plans can be found in a video released after the shooter's launch.

Highguard is a free FPS game that came out on January 26th this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.