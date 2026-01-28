EA Sports FC 27 may get an open world. A secret presentation was to reveal its first details

Closed testing of the open world mode in EA Sports FC is underway. The latest reports suggest that it may be added to the series as early as next year.
January 28, 2026
Four days ago, Electronic Arts registered the trademark "FC The Grounds," likely related to the open-world mode described in this news, which is set to be included in EA Sports FC 27. A few months before the game's release, we may have learned the name of this new gameplay variant.
November 7, 2025
The EA Sports FC series is gearing up to introduce an open-world mode, which is supposed to bring some big gameplay changes to the most popular soccer simulation. Although it's not a big secret and this variant is currently in exclusive testing, its probable release window has leaked—and it might be closer than previously thought.
This information was shared with fans by the trusted portal Football Gaming Zone. A recent intimate presentation revealed the long-term vision and development plans for the series and this mode. A bunch of the slides shown supposedly had a watermark saying EA Sports FC 27, hinting that this might be the version where they introduce an open-world feature.
But that's not all. According to the information allegedly presented in the mentioned presentation, the discussed mode is supposed to focus on areas available for exploration, referred to as districts. They will reportedly be thematically related to nations where soccer is particularly popular. They are also to provide a "dedicated community space for players." So basically, it means you could explore, make connections, and dive into various football-themed mini-games.
When's the official launch of EA Sports FC 27 happening? Considering the company's publishing tradition related to this series, we can expect the release in less than a year, most likely in September 2026.
Of course, however, along the way, there may be delays in the release or other issues that will necessitate adjustments to the schedule. Either way, the open-world debut in EA Sports FC should be an interesting event and attract the attention of both long-time fans and new players.
0
Author: Danuta Repelowicz
Spanish heart and Japanese soul. A film studies graduate with a particular fondness for RPGs and fighting games. An enthusiast of arcane knowledge, space sciences, musicals, and volcanoes. Grew up on Onimusha, Tekken, and Singstar. Previously associated with GamesGuru, she has been writing and creating since childhood. Personally, she is also a vocalist and a 4th Kyu Shorinji Kempo practitioner. She specializes in narratology and character evolution, adeptly navigating themes of archetypes and symbols. Her hallmark is versatility, and her curiosity often leads her into the wildest realms of the mind and imagination.
