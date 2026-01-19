Another big spider is not enough. ARC Raiders must evolve before players say enough

The developers of ARC Raiders plan to expand PvE, but don't want to limit themselves to just another spider opponent. With huge machines, however, the game's servers could be in danger.
Right now, in ARC Raiders, the most dangerous opponents (excluding other players) are the Queen and the Matriarch. Although they impress with their size, there are even larger machines in the game world, which can be seen on the horizon of the Blue Gate map. Embark Studios is not yet ready to unleash such giants on players, but they are slowly preparing for it.
In an interview with GamesRadar+, ARC Raiders' lead designer, Virgil Watkins, stated that the team is satisfied with the current state of PvE. However, the creators are thinking about future improvements, but they want it to be something cooler than just another massive, spider-like machine.
I think we are pretty happy with what they are now, but I don't think we can subsist forever on that. I think eventually, if we introduce yet another six-legged giant spidery robot, it's kind of like, 'Okay, we got it.' So yeah, I think it's looking toward where we take those types of experiences in the future to something else or something additional, seeing how we can escalate the experience for the player on the PvE side.
Eventually, it's gonna be a must-do, 'cause players are getting better at taking on the machines. They understand their behavior patterns and know the best tactics. As they gain experience, Arc robots become less of a threat. Naturally, Embark Studios will have to do something about this.
Among the Arc robots, we can encounter small units whose main task is to harass players. There are also some unique machines you can find at events, like the Matriarch. Embark is considering expanding both groups, but for the latter, servers might pose a problem. That's why adding those big guys mentioned at the start isn't so easy.
That is the challenge. We want to go wherever's practical for us, or wherever feels fun, but then you start running into the practical side of, will this blow up the server? Can it even support these kinds of things? Our ambitions are definitely large, and I'm not going to say that you're going to meet one anytime soon, but obviously you see the giant walking ones in the background and stuff. That's what we're trying to show some contrast with as we go forward.
Watkins also noted that Embark wants to avoid adding simple variants of already existing opponents if they don't serve any purpose in the game's ecosystem. Furthermore, he suggested that the Shredder machines, currently only present on the Stella Montis map, might soon appear in other locations.
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
