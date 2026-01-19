Another big spider is not enough. ARC Raiders must evolve before players say enough

Right now, in ARC Raiders, the most dangerous opponents (excluding other players) are the Queen and the Matriarch. Although they impress with their size, there are even larger machines in the game world, which can be seen on the horizon of the Blue Gate map. Embark Studios is not yet ready to unleash such giants on players, but they are slowly preparing for it.

Expansion of PvE content

In an interview with GamesRadar+, ARC Raiders' lead designer, Virgil Watkins, stated that the team is satisfied with the current state of PvE. However, the creators are thinking about future improvements, but they want it to be something cooler than just another massive, spider-like machine.

I think we are pretty happy with what they are now, but I don't think we can subsist forever on that. I think eventually, if we introduce yet another six-legged giant spidery robot, it's kind of like, 'Okay, we got it.' So yeah, I think it's looking toward where we take those types of experiences in the future to something else or something additional, seeing how we can escalate the experience for the player on the PvE side.

Eventually, it's gonna be a must-do, 'cause players are getting better at taking on the machines. They understand their behavior patterns and know the best tactics. As they gain experience, Arc robots become less of a threat. Naturally, Embark Studios will have to do something about this.

Among the Arc robots, we can encounter small units whose main task is to harass players. There are also some unique machines you can find at events, like the Matriarch. Embark is considering expanding both groups, but for the latter, servers might pose a problem. That's why adding those big guys mentioned at the start isn't so easy.

That is the challenge. We want to go wherever's practical for us, or wherever feels fun, but then you start running into the practical side of, will this blow up the server? Can it even support these kinds of things? Our ambitions are definitely large, and I'm not going to say that you're going to meet one anytime soon, but obviously you see the giant walking ones in the background and stuff. That's what we're trying to show some contrast with as we go forward.

Watkins also noted that Embark wants to avoid adding simple variants of already existing opponents if they don't serve any purpose in the game's ecosystem. Furthermore, he suggested that the Shredder machines, currently only present on the Stella Montis map, might soon appear in other locations.