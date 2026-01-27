Kingdom Come: Deliverance could have been set in England or Germany, but the devs had concerns

Both installments of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series are set in medieval Bohemia, which makes sense given that Warhorse is a studio located in Prague. Interestingly, at a certain stage of development, the developers also considered other settings.

KCD in Germany or England

In an interview with Edge magazine, Warhorse Studios' design director, Viktor Bocan, admitted that the team also contemplated setting the game in 15th-century Germany or England. Moreover, for the second option, they were thinking about adding a character inspired by the Robin Hood legends.

Both countries seem suitable for an RPG that strongly emphasizes historical realism. However, the problem was that the creators didn't fully connect with these places and feared they wouldn't be able to recreate them accurately.

I believe the most important part of the design is that you really feel you are there, and all the systems are there to support that. You can do anything to the world, and the world should react. The historical stuff is not [only] there because we wanted to reconstruct the history. We did that because when you do it correctly, it's believable.

Achieving the level Warhorse expects requires extensive research. To make it happen, the studio brought on board a Polish historian, Joanna Nowak, who's diving into tons of local sources to recreate a super accurate picture of medieval Czech life.

Moving the action to Germany or England would mean starting from scratch, as Warhorse "knew nothing" about these regions. Conducting research again would be time-consuming, so the studio opted for a more familiar setting, which turned out to be a definite advantage. The realistic world of Kingdom Come is indeed one of the series' strongest features.