„I don't get you guys”. New Tower mode in Diablo 4 divides players

With the kick-off of Season 11, Diablo IV has introduced a new game mode. Although the Tower is still in beta phase, players can already check what to expect. There's definitely some criticism out there, but some players argue that it's just because people don't really get what the mode is all about.

Pointless mode

The Tower is a randomly generated dungeon where you have to kill monsters under time pressure. After defeating the boss at a given level, the player moves on to the next stage, and the fun continues until they are defeated. Your best time and top position get saved on the leaderboard, where you can see how you stack up against others.

The rules are therefore very simple and generally don't differ significantly from what is known from Pits – and that is precisely where the problem lies. Many players believe that the Tower is simply not very innovative. What's more, unlike in the Pits, you don't gain loot in it, only experience.

Honestly, I also don't see the point in all of this. If this is just for rankings, then it's a waste of time. I did one run and there's no point in doing another.

Honestly, I'm very disappointed. There is absolutely nothing new in this, and the worst part is that you took one of the best features from D3 and made it worse. We must ask the question: why? What was the purpose of this change? I went through the Tower and didn't see anything new at all, and in the end, I didn't even get any loot.

Lack of understanding

The criticism has sparked reactions from people who don't understand the outrage. From the very beginning, Blizzard emphasized that the Tower would be a mode focused almost exclusively on leaderboards. This feature might not matter much to most players, but for some, it's super important – that's exactly why this mode was created for them.

I don't get you. This is a mode where players can compete for a place in the rankings. Why do you expect nonsense that would undermine the entire purpose of this feature, which is competition? This mode is solely for climbing the rankings. It's not a place for getting items.

The game already has plenty of activities that provide loot. No one asked for more loot or rewards. Looks like some players wanted their names on the leaderboards, and that's exactly what the creators are delivering with the Tower.

Not everything has to be about loot. Sometimes people just want to compete for a spot on the leaderboard, and that is enough motivation for them. Sometimes the reward is simply overcoming something for the first time.

As I mentioned, the Tower is currently in beta. Blizzard has announced that the mode will be developed further and will offer more rewards over time. Perhaps then even the skeptics will be more encouraged to play it.