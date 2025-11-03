This Reddit user is living their 2001 dream by connecting a PS2 to their car

Today, on Reddit, a user shared a video of the PlayStation 2 they plugged into their car. While it’s certainly not the safest thing in the world (especially if you’re driving), other users on Reddit couldn’t help but be impressed. The PlayStation 2 is so nostalgic for good reasons: not only for its incredible collection of games, but also because, to this day, it remains the single highest-selling video game console of all time. The Nintendo Switch might eventually catch up, but for now, even more than two decades after its release, nothing has caught up to it.

This Reddit user installed a PS2 in their car, sending the internet on a nostalgia-fueled trip

The car in question is no slouch either. The user explains in the post that it’s a 2001 VW Passat wagon, so it’s only about a year older than the PS2's launch. In the video, you can see the PS2 on the passenger seat, with a wire running through the glove compartment. Plus, there’s the wired controller resting on the center console. In the video, the user boots up the console and shows the title screen for Need For Speed: Underground 2, offering another healthy dose of nostalgia for anyone watching.

This Reddit user's setup.Source: Mr_W211_C4 on Reddit

Reddit was quick to explain how impressed they were, and how jealous they were at the same time. One user wrote: “Bro that’s genius… You basically built a mobile LAN party…” Another user harped on the car's age, writing: “Congratulations on keeping her alive and nice work on the PS2 mod…” Another user summed it up perfectly, saying: “You are living the dream of everyone here between the years of 2001 and 2006!”

Comments sharing their appreciation.Source: Reddit

A common thread among the comments was the comparison to the original The Fast and the Furious movie, in which one of the characters is playing Gran Turismo in their car just before a race. Reading the comments on a YouTube clip of that scene seems to have inspired many others to do what this Reddit user did.

For more unique stories like this, you can follow us on Google News. There, you can keep up with the latest releases and the biggest updates to your favorite games.

Just to be clear, I’m not an expert on the safety or legality of doing something like this with a car. It seems like a grey area at best, especially if the screen could be considered a distraction to the driver, even if they aren’t the one playing. So, this is not at all something that’s recommended.