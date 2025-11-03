ARC Raiders has a surprising amount of content planned for the next two months

Over the weekend, Embark Studios, the team behind the recent extraction shooter hit, ARC Raiders, revealed a roadmap for the remaining weeks of 2025, and thankfully, players have a lot to look forward to in November and December. ARC Raiders' concurrent player count on Steam has only been increasing since its October 30th release, according to SteamDB, and despite issues on consoles, there are likely a solid number of players there as well. If you need a guide on how to get important items, like Synthesized Fuel or the Dog Collar, we have some answers. ARC Raiders is surely having its moment in the sun right now, and one of the best ways the team can sustain this level of engagement and interest with its audience is by introducing new and exciting content.

ARC Raiders' roadmap shows that there is plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks

Today is November 3rd, which means there are fewer than two months left before the end of the year. But in that timeframe, ARC Raiders plans to introduce a new map: Stella Montis, a community unlock event, and a handful of new quests, items, and more. While we don’t yet have details on everything players can expect, Embark Studios shared a simplified roadmap: the North Line updates are coming later this month, and the Cold Snap update is planned for December. You can find the roadmap and more details on ARC Raiders’ website.

ARC Raiders 2025 roadmap, even though there's only two months left in 2025.Source: Embark Studios

Along with the roadmap, Embark Studios shared a statement of appreciation, writing: “We are so thankful to have you on this journey with us, and we will continue to refine and grow the game with your feedback in mind.” The team also teased future content, saying, “Keep your eyes on the horizon. This is only the beginning of what is in store for ARC Raiders.” Given that they already have this much content planned so shortly after launch, it’s hard not to take that statement seriously.

On the ARC Raiders subreddit, players were also impressed with the roadmap. The top comment reads: “…this is a lot more than I expected for the next 2 months… If they keep bringing new events and items every 2-3 months with 1-2 new maps every year in the long run this game should stay strong for a long time…” Of course, there’s no telling what the future holds for ARC Raiders, but at the very least, it seems like Embark Studios is going to do what they can to keep the success going.

Other Reddit users were also excited, looking ahead at the December updates: “…snowfall map condition in winter will be good vibes.” One user even came up with a great theory about what the “Flickering Flames” event in December could be. The user theorized it could be a lot like The Division 1’s Survival DLC, where players had to “bounce from firepit to firepit (or indoors) to stay warm…” If that turns out to be true, it could be a great way to make ARC Raiders’ gameplay feel fresh and exciting.