Ghoul Garden in Grow a Garden (GaG), Halloween event is near

One of the most popular Roblox games, Grow a Garden, will introduce new content soon. Chubby Chipmunk event is almost over. So, it’s the last chance to get rewards and Fortune Squirrel. The weekend is coming though, so as you might except, developers announced the next event called Ghoul Garden. It seems that Halloween is early this year.

When do we see Ghoul Garden in GaG?

Ghoul Garden will begin almost immediately after Chubby Chipmunk. So, it will start on October 11th, 2025, at 10 am EST. We still don’t know when it will end.

On the official event page on Roblox we have information that Ghoul Garden will last until October 18th. Some players think that this is too short for Halloween event – after all we have 3 weeks until October 31st. So, there is a chance that it will last longer. However, GaG events haven’t last more than two weeks before and we can assume that this won’t change. In this case, the event should end on October 25th at best. It’s still too early. There is also a possibility that we can receive series of Halloween-themed events and Ghoul Garden is first of them. The last two events lasted only for a week.

Of course, that’s not all. Developers have another attraction for players. There will be also Admin Abuse this Saturday. This event will begin an hour before the event – October 11th, 2025, at 9 am EST.

What will we see during Ghoul Garden in GaG?

Ghoul Garden will introduce fresh content. Of course, developers didn’t announce what exactly we will receive. They give us only some teasers. On GaG Discord we can see a picture with NPCs and huge tree with ghosts on it.

Source: Ghoul Garden Discord Server

Jandell also posted a video on TikTok. On this event teaser, we can see aforementioned three and huge glowing Halloween pumpkin called Jack-O-Lantern.

Of course, there was also some information about Ghoul Garden on the wiki. However, creators have taken it down. It is unknown for what reasons.