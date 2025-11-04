3 classic '90s games are coming to PS Plus Premium and will be available on PS5

One of the pillars of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is access to classic titles from the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 eras. The Brazilian company QUByte will help expand the Premium catalog by announcing that it has improved its proprietary technology to support the first PlayStation, enabling "many iconic titles" from this console to be brought to new platforms.

We already know that work is underway on three game conversions from the first PlayStation.

The first is Invasion from Beyond from 1998, an aerial shooter inspired by mid-20th-century science fiction movies. The second is Motor Mash, an isometric racing game from 1997 reminiscent of Micro Machines. The third on the list is One, also released in 1997, a third-person science fiction action game.

Since ports of classic titles designed for the PlayStation 5 usually show up first on PlayStation Plus Premium, you can probably expect the same thing to happen here. However, we don't have a release date yet.