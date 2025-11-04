3 classic '90s games are coming to PS Plus Premium and will be available on PS5

We have learned the titles of three classic games that will be coming to PlayStation 5 in the unspecified future as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
One of the pillars of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is access to classic titles from the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 eras. The Brazilian company QUByte will help expand the Premium catalog by announcing that it has improved its proprietary technology to support the first PlayStation, enabling "many iconic titles" from this console to be brought to new platforms.
We already know that work is underway on three game conversions from the first PlayStation.
Since ports of classic titles designed for the PlayStation 5 usually show up first on PlayStation Plus Premium, you can probably expect the same thing to happen here. However, we don't have a release date yet.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Best skills and perks in The Outer Worlds 2. Keep them in mind when planning your build
All players of ARC Raiders got an apology gift from the devs. You can do whatever you want with it
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help