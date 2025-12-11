New Skyrim edition has one big problem. „Bethesda was never great at optimisation, but this is just an absurdly poor”

Yesterday, Bethesda unexpectedly released a native version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2, which amused and even irritated some fans of the series. It turns out that owners of the latest console from the Japanese giant didn't receive it well either.

On Reddit, players shared many negative comments about the port.The main issue mentioned was the input lag, which effectively makes the game unplayable. Other drawbacks included the limitation to 30 frames per second. It's worth noting that the NS2 in docked mode can achieve up to 120 fps, which only further frustrated fans.

I knew Bethesda was never great at optimisation, but this is just an absurdly poor effort. I'd honestly rather play the Switch 1 version, at least that one didn't feel so sluggish...

The input lag is horrendous. I genuinely can’t play the game with it in its current state. Both handheld and docked

Some players are even wondering if Bethesda actually released an upgrade for the hit game yesterday or merely announced that the new version is "better" and released it. To make matters worse, community members with a physical copy are complaining about issues installing the upgrade – according to some fans, you need to delete the game and redownload it for the patch to appear in the main menu.

It seems that Bethesda has some fixing to do in the near future. At the same time, the company hasn't yet decided to reveal any new information about The Elder Scrolls VI—at least officially, as fans have spotted a hint in the Skyrim trailer for the Switch 2 version that might suggest the release year of the sixth installment. However, it's hard to say if that would even make disappointed players feel any better.