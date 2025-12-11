New Skyrim edition has one big problem. „Bethesda was never great at optimisation, but this is just an absurdly poor”

The unexpected release of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 didn't get Bethesda good feedback.
Yesterday, Bethesda unexpectedly released a native version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2, which amused and even irritated some fans of the series. It turns out that owners of the latest console from the Japanese giant didn't receive it well either.
On Reddit, players shared many negative comments about the port.The main issue mentioned was the input lag, which effectively makes the game unplayable. Other drawbacks included the limitation to 30 frames per second. It's worth noting that the NS2 in docked mode can achieve up to 120 fps, which only further frustrated fans.
I knew Bethesda was never great at optimisation, but this is just an absurdly poor effort. I'd honestly rather play the Switch 1 version, at least that one didn't feel so sluggish...
The input lag is horrendous. I genuinely can’t play the game with it in its current state. Both handheld and docked
Some players are even wondering if Bethesda actually released an upgrade for the hit game yesterday or merely announced that the new version is "better" and released it. To make matters worse, community members with a physical copy are complaining about issues installing the upgrade – according to some fans, you need to delete the game and redownload it for the patch to appear in the main menu.
It seems that Bethesda has some fixing to do in the near future. At the same time, the company hasn't yet decided to reveal any new information about The Elder Scrolls VI—at least officially, as fans have spotted a hint in the Skyrim trailer for the Switch 2 version that might suggest the release year of the sixth installment. However, it's hard to say if that would even make disappointed players feel any better.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
Realistic FPS about Vietnam impresses with spectacular 100-player battles. Hell Let Loose sequel will get new mechanics
Hunt Showdown servers are down, but don’t worry it is scheduled to implement 2.6 Update
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer